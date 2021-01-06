PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.80

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.80 and last traded at $147.64, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $199.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

