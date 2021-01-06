Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

