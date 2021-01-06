Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Reaches Market Cap of $27.96 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.96 million and $2.21 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00004665 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00120901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00269917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00496016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00261362 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,702,745 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

