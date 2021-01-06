Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGSVY shares. AlphaValue lowered Pgs Asa to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Danske downgraded Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGSVY opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Pgs Asa has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.41.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 22.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter.

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

