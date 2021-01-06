Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 110.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 384,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 201,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 190.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 118,672 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 385.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 99,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $965,000.

PAHC stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $797.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

