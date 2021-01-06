Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,388 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $966,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,123,648 shares in the company, valued at $383,499,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 744 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $65,546.40.

On Thursday, December 10th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,771.15.

PSMT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.23. 156,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $95.44.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,013,000 after purchasing an additional 115,801 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at $4,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

