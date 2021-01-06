PhoenixDAO Price Up 103.8% This Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 103.8% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.16 million and $73,467.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00114780 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00206604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00491421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00049973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00246694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016675 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.