Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.22

Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.22 and traded as low as $50.00. Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 96,802 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.35 million and a P/E ratio of 166.67.

In other news, insider Stephane Gibon bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51). Also, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,550,000 ($3,331,591.32). Insiders have acquired a total of 5,200,000 shares of company stock worth $265,000,000 over the last three months.

Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

