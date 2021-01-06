PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Up 7.6%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.54. 264,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 187,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 189.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. On average, analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

