PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.28

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.28 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 5388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STPZ. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

