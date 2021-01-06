PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

