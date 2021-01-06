PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
