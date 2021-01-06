Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post $68.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.50 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $68.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $249.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.83 million to $249.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $286.05 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $294.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PING shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

Shares of PING traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 652,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.37. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock valued at $138,250,089. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ping Identity by 170.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

