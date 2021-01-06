Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Sunday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays lifted their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

VFC opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in V.F. by 96.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

