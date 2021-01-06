Piper Sandler Comments on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.45 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,887 shares of company stock worth $2,656,228. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.