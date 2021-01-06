PlatonCoin (PLTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63,699.00

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatonCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $11.72 million and $63,699.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00120950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00241913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00497156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00261833 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017872 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,141,379 tokens. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

