PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PLx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 4.32. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 264,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,971.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 461,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,805.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

