pNetwork (PNT) Price Down 0.2% This Week

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pNetwork has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00343386 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00025524 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

PNT is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,680,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,834,720 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.