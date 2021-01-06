Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Polaris by 108.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 20,595.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 14.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

