Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.04 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $173.27 or 0.00505140 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $3.04 million and $298,599.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00120390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00516710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00255559 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016976 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars.

