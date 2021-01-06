PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Trading 5.3% Higher

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.56. 356,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 287,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded PolyMet Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60,148 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

