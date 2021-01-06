PolySwarm (NCT) One Day Volume Tops $25,517.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 59.3% against the dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $4.01 million and $25,517.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00334488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $973.42 or 0.02783434 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

NCT is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

