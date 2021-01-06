PopularCoin Reaches Market Cap of $146,982.34 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 58.1% higher against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $146,982.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.40 or 0.00475294 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,906.84 or 0.99706613 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00018929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,139,061,731 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.