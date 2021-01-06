PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $8,144.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,009.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.91 or 0.03413107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.40 or 0.00475294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.92 or 0.01293703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00397674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00179889 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,422,090 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

