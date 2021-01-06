Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ POWI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $84.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 36.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.