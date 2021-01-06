PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $123.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $133,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

