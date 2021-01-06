Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $262.64 million, a P/E ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,800 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the third quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 144,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 107,421 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

