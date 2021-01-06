Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.79

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 12389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Premier by 25.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

