PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.54

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.54 and last traded at $95.42, with a volume of 659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,858.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,699 shares in the company, valued at $127,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,945 shares of company stock worth $4,922,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 51.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the third quarter worth $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.