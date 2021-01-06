Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.36

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 2903705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 77.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,845,000 after buying an additional 4,181,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Primo Water by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,640,000 after buying an additional 96,285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Primo Water by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,053,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Primo Water by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

