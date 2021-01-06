Principal Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of PGZ stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 23,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,163. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.