Private Asset Management Inc. Has $466,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after buying an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,357,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after buying an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,496 shares of company stock valued at $28,082,897 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.