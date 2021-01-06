Private Asset Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

