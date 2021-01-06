Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,727,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,609,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

