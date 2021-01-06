Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

