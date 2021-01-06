Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 50.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $494.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $516.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.22.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,298 shares of company stock worth $32,735,498. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

