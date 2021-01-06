Private Trust Co. NA Has $672,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 214,346 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7,040.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

EWS opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

