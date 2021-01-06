Private Trust Co. NA Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $247.07 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.47.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

