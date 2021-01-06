Private Trust Co. NA Sells 177 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $122.63.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.