Private Trust Co. NA Sells 840 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 172.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $253.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.34 and a 200-day moving average of $232.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,591,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

