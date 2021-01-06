Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) stock opened at C$28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$552.67 million and a P/E ratio of -17.81. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of C$9.51 and a 52 week high of C$29.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 26.50, a current ratio of 28.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

