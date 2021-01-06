ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $571,000.

