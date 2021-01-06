ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.28. 13,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 5,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,526,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.