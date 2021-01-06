ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Up 13%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price were up 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 106,407,952 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 29,363,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,289,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,993,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 576.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 205,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,255,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

