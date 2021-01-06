ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.98 ($15.27).

Several research firms have commented on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

ETR:PSM opened at €14.04 ($16.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.12 and its 200-day moving average is €11.03. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of €14.04 ($16.51). The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

