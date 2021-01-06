ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Get ProSight Global alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded ProSight Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on ProSight Global in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PROS opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. ProSight Global has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $194.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ProSight Global by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProSight Global (PROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.