Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) & Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Head to Head Contrast

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Prospect Capital and Andover Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital -2.60% 8.55% 4.94% Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Prospect Capital and Andover Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital $623.53 million 3.41 -$16.22 million $0.72 7.76 Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Andover Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prospect Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Prospect Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Prospect Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andover Mining has a beta of 13.65, meaning that its share price is 1,265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Prospect Capital and Andover Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital 2 0 0 0 1.00 Andover Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prospect Capital currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.50%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than Andover Mining.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats Andover Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. It also focuses on investing in small-sized and medium-sized private companies rather than large public companies. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $150 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

Andover Mining Company Profile

Andover Mining Corp., a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in Alaska and Utah, the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Sun property located in the Ambler Mineral Belt of Alaska; and interests in approximately 18,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining property in the Tintic Mining Districts in Utah County and Juab County, Utah, USA. The company was formerly known as Andover Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Andover Mining Corp. in January 2012. Andover Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

