Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Prysmian in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Prysmian in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PRYMY stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

