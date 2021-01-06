PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PTC Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

PTCT stock opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $256,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $2,683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,521.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 777,139 shares of company stock worth $47,095,314. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

