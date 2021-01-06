PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $26.75 on Monday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

In other PubMatic news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500 in the last three months.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

